TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Danville, Westville and Milford at Schlarman, 4 pm.

Judah Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 4 p.m.

Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Attica, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage and Southmont at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Seeger and Fountain Central at Charger Classic, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville and Normal West at Normal Community, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Danville (Ind.) at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

Danville at Peoria High School, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Danville, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Momence at Westville, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cornjerker Classic

Prep Volleyball

Danville at Lincoln Invite, 5 p.m.

College Football

Illinois at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, Women's Semifinals, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Peoria Manual at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Iroquois West, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5 7 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Kansas Lottery 200, FS1, 8 p.m.

College Football

Indiana State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Kansas, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Apple +, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, Men's Doubles Championship, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open: Men's semifinals, ESPN, 2 p.m.

U.S. Open: Men's semifinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

