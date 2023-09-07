TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Danville, Westville and Milford at Schlarman, 4 pm.
Judah Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 4 p.m.
Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Attica, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage and Southmont at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Seeger and Fountain Central at Charger Classic, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville and Normal West at Normal Community, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Danville (Ind.) at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
Danville at Peoria High School, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Danville, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Momence at Westville, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cornjerker Classic
Prep Volleyball
Danville at Lincoln Invite, 5 p.m.
College Football
Illinois at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, Women's Semifinals, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Peoria Manual at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Iroquois West, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5 7 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Kansas Lottery 200, FS1, 8 p.m.
College Football
Indiana State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Kansas, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, Apple +, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, Men's Doubles Championship, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open: Men's semifinals, ESPN, 2 p.m.
U.S. Open: Men's semifinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.