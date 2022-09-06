New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bement South Piatt, 4 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic and Seeger at Benton Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area and St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood/Salt Fork Kickapoo Kickoff Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4 p.m. (Lakeville Country Club)

Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Club)

Prep Girls Golf

Covington, Clinton Prairie and Fountain Central at Attica, 3:45 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Rensselaer Central and Seeger at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Peoria High at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at Crawfordsville, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Champaign St. Thomas More at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Club)

Danville and Oakwood at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Champaign Centennial and Danville, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Governors State University

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoff: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WNBA Playoff: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Nigeria, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video