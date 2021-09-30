TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central and South Newton at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Champaign St. Thomas More Regional, 9 a.m. (Lincolnshire Fields CC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Attica vs. Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Covington vs. Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Attica at Covington, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Covington at Attica, 6 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Westville, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 3 p.m.

College Cross Country

Danville Area Community College at Heartland College Invitational

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Covington at Attica, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Westville, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.

College Football

Iowa at Maryland, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: LPGA ShopRite Classic, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you