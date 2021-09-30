TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central and South Newton at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Champaign St. Thomas More Regional, 9 a.m. (Lincolnshire Fields CC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Attica vs. Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Covington vs. Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Attica at Covington, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at Attica, 6 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Westville, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 3 p.m.
College Cross Country
Danville Area Community College at Heartland College Invitational
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at Attica, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Westville, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.
College Football
Iowa at Maryland, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: LPGA ShopRite Classic, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
