TODAY
Prep Football
Clifton Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1 p.m.
Dwight at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 2 p.m.
8-Man Prep Football
South Fork at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Seeger at Terre Haute North State Preview Meet, 7:30 a.m.
Fountain Central at West Lafayette Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Charleston Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 8 a.m.
Champaign Centennial at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 10 a.m.
Danville at Urbana Invitational
Prep Girls Soccer
White River Valley at Covington, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.
Storm Volleyball Classic: Ridgeview vs. Salt Fork, 10:15 a.m.
Storm Volleyball Classic: Arthur Christian vs. Salt Fork, 12:15 p.m.
Storm Volleyball Classic: Tuscola vs. Salt Fork, 2:45 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Altamont Tournament
MONDAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Attica at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Dwight at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 2 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, WDAN-AM 1490, USA, 2 p.m.
College Football
Colorado State at Michigan, ABC, 11 a.m.
Buffalo at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
South Dakota State at Iowa, FS1, 11 a.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois State at Wisconsin, FS1, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Ohio State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Dana Open, third round, GOLF, Noon
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, FOX, 6 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Nigeria, FOX, 12:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Grand Prix of Portland, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Southern 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, USA, 5 p.m.
College Football
Western Michigan at Michigan State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, FS1, WDNL-FM 102.1, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Utah at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Dana Open, final round, GOLF, Noon
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.
U.S. Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Semifinals, Game 3: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, noon
WNBA Semifinals, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open: Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.
U.S. Open: Round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.