New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Football

Clifton Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1 p.m.

Dwight at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 2 p.m.

8-Man Prep Football

South Fork at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Seeger at Terre Haute North State Preview Meet, 7:30 a.m.

Fountain Central at West Lafayette Harrison Invitational, 8 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Charleston Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 8 a.m.

Champaign Centennial at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 10 a.m.

Danville at Urbana Invitational

Prep Girls Soccer

White River Valley at Covington, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Edwardsville Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.

Storm Volleyball Classic: Ridgeview vs. Salt Fork, 10:15 a.m.

Storm Volleyball Classic: Arthur Christian vs. Salt Fork, 12:15 p.m.

Storm Volleyball Classic: Tuscola vs. Salt Fork, 2:45 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Altamont Tournament

MONDAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Attica at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Dwight at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 2 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, WDAN-AM 1490, USA, 2 p.m.

College Football

Colorado State at Michigan, ABC, 11 a.m.

Buffalo at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

South Dakota State at Iowa, FS1, 11 a.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois State at Wisconsin, FS1, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Dana Open, third round, GOLF, Noon

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, FOX, 6 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Nigeria, FOX, 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Grand Prix of Portland, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Southern 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, USA, 5 p.m.

College Football

Western Michigan at Michigan State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, FS1, WDNL-FM 102.1, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Utah at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Dana Open, final round, GOLF, Noon

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.

U.S. Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Semifinals, Game 3: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, noon

WNBA Semifinals, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm, ABC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open: Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.

U.S. Open: Round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video