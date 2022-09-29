TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central and South Newton at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Benton Central vs. Covington, 3:30 p.m.
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 5:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Westville, 6 p.m.
Urbana at Danville, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Marian University Ancilla, 11 a.m. (Swan Lake Golf Course)
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Marian University Ancilla, 11 a.m. (Swan Lake Golf Course)
FRIDAY
Prep Football
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 6 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Danville at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women's College Soccer
Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic, first round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Classic, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Seeger at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Danville at Normal Community, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic, second round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Classic, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.