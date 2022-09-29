TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central and South Newton at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Benton Central vs. Covington, 3:30 p.m.

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 5:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 6 p.m.

Urbana at Danville, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Marian University Ancilla, 11 a.m. (Swan Lake Golf Course)

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Marian University Ancilla, 11 a.m. (Swan Lake Golf Course)

FRIDAY

Prep Football

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 6 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Danville at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women's College Soccer

Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic, first round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Classic, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Seeger at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Danville at Normal Community, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic, second round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Classic, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

