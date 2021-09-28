TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Attica and North Vermillion at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

North Putnam at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Urbana, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Champaign Centennial and Urbana University High at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Bloomington at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Danville at Urbana, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Milford at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Westville at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Rantoul Regional, 9 a.m. (Willow Pond GC)

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional, 9 a.m. (Turtle Run GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Decatur St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Salt Fork at Paris, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Volleyball

Indiana at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Exhibition: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

