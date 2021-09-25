TODAY

Prep Football

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 1 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Seeger at St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic, 9 a.m.

Fountain Central at Benton Central Bison Stampede, 9 a.m.

Danville at Springfield Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Herscher Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Normal Community Better Ball Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Ironwood GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 9 a.m.

Monticello at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

North Montgomery at Covington, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville and Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 8 a.m.

Danville at Watseka Invitational, 8 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Arcola Tournament, 9 a.m.

College Football

Illinois at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Milford, 4 p.m. (Shewami CC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Blue Ridge at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at North White, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Wabash River Conference Tournament Finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Hertiage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Lafayette McCutcheon, 5 p.m.

North Montgomery at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at the Illinois Valley Weibring Challenge, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Long Beach Grand Prix qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, FOX, 11 a.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Villanova at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Ohio at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Michigan, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Iowa, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Kent State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Akron at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Ryder Cup, second day matches, GOLF, 7 a.m.

Ryder Cup, second day matches, NBC, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, FOX, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Russian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.

Indy Car: Streets of Long Beach, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: South Point 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

Ryder Cup, Day 3 matches, NBC, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, noon

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, FOX, noon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 3 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you