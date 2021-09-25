TODAY
Prep Football
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 1 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Seeger at St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic, 9 a.m.
Fountain Central at Benton Central Bison Stampede, 9 a.m.
Danville at Springfield Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Herscher Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Normal Community Better Ball Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Ironwood GC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 9 a.m.
Monticello at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
North Montgomery at Covington, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville and Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 8 a.m.
Danville at Watseka Invitational, 8 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Arcola Tournament, 9 a.m.
College Football
Illinois at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Milford, 4 p.m. (Shewami CC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Blue Ridge at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at North White, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Wabash River Conference Tournament Finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Hertiage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Lafayette McCutcheon, 5 p.m.
North Montgomery at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at the Illinois Valley Weibring Challenge, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Long Beach Grand Prix qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 302, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, FOX, 11 a.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Villanova at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Ohio at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Iowa, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Kent State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Akron at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Ryder Cup, second day matches, GOLF, 7 a.m.
Ryder Cup, second day matches, NBC, 8 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, FOX, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Russian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.
Indy Car: Streets of Long Beach, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: South Point 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
Ryder Cup, Day 3 matches, NBC, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, noon
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, FOX, noon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 3 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.