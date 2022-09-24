TODAY

8-Man Football

Ashton-Franklin Center at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Seeger at St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Invitational, 9 a.m.

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 9 a.m.

Danville at Springfield Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Normal Community Better Ball Tournament, 8:30 a.m. (Ironwood Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

St. Joseph-Ogden at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 9 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Monticello, 10 a.m.

Covington at Terre Haute North, 10 a.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 12:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at North Montgomery, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville and Peoria High at Normal West, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Bi-County Tournament: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 8 a.m.

Danville at Watseka Invitational, 8 a.m.

Oakwood at Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville Invitational, 10 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Arcola Tournament

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Milford, 4 p.m. (Shewami Country Club)

Prep Boys Soccer

Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

North White at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Wabash River Conference Tournament Finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Champaign Central at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at Lafayette McCutcheon, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Oakwood, 5:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 6 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at John A. Logan Fall Invitational, 9 a.m. (Kokopelli Golf Club)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Andy's Frozen Custard 300, WDAN-AM 1490, USA, 2:30 p.m.

College Football

Maryland at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.

Central Michigan at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Kentucky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, FS1, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.

Golf

Presidents Cup: Day 3, NBC, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500, WDAN-AM 1490, USA, 3 p.m.

College Volleyball

Purdue at Iowa, ESPN2, noon

Golf

Presidents Cup: Day 4, NBC, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

National Football League

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, CBS, noon

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, noon

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX, 3 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

MONDAY

National Football League

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

