TODAY
8-Man Football
Ashton-Franklin Center at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Seeger at St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Invitational, 9 a.m.
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 9 a.m.
Danville at Springfield Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Normal Community Better Ball Tournament, 8:30 a.m. (Ironwood Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
St. Joseph-Ogden at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 9 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Monticello, 10 a.m.
Covington at Terre Haute North, 10 a.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 12:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at North Montgomery, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville and Peoria High at Normal West, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Bi-County Tournament: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 8 a.m.
Danville at Watseka Invitational, 8 a.m.
Oakwood at Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville Invitational, 10 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Arcola Tournament
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area and Oakwood at Milford, 4 p.m. (Shewami Country Club)
Prep Boys Soccer
Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
North White at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Wabash River Conference Tournament Finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Champaign Central at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at Lafayette McCutcheon, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Oakwood, 5:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 6 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at John A. Logan Fall Invitational, 9 a.m. (Kokopelli Golf Club)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Andy's Frozen Custard 300, WDAN-AM 1490, USA, 2:30 p.m.
College Football
Maryland at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.
Central Michigan at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Kentucky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, FS1, 6 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.
Golf
Presidents Cup: Day 3, NBC, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500, WDAN-AM 1490, USA, 3 p.m.
College Volleyball
Purdue at Iowa, ESPN2, noon
Golf
Presidents Cup: Day 4, NBC, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
National Football League
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, CBS, noon
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, noon
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX, 3 p.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
