TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West and Tri-Point at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at Vermilion Valley Conference Meet, 9 a.m. (Harrison Park GC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Greencastle at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Urbana at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 6 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
North Vermillion at Attica, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
South Newton at Covington, 6:30 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Charleston Invitational, 1 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Millikin University, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans, NFL Network, 7:20 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
North Vermillion at Attica, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Manual, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
Ryder Cup, first day matches, GOLF, 7 a.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
