TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West and Tri-Point at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at Vermilion Valley Conference Meet, 9 a.m. (Harrison Park GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Greencastle at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Urbana at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 6 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

North Vermillion at Attica, 6 p.m.

Seeger at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

South Newton at Covington, 6:30 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Charleston Invitational, 1 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Millikin University, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans, NFL Network, 7:20 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

North Vermillion at Attica, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Manual, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

Ryder Cup, first day matches, GOLF, 7 a.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

