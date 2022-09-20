TODAY
College Football
Chattanooga at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Armstrong-Potomac and Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at Harrison Park Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Greencastle, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Urbana, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Milford at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Normal Community at Danville, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Covington at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Charleston Invitational, 1 p.m.
Buckley Christ Lutheran and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Country Club)
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Millikin University (South Side Country Club)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Chattanooga at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Presidents Cup: Day 1, GOLF, noon
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, WDAN-AM, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Minnesota at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
Presidents Cup: Day 2, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, Apple+, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
