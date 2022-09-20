TODAY

College Football

Chattanooga at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Armstrong-Potomac and Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at Harrison Park Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Greencastle, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Urbana, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Milford at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Normal Community at Danville, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Attica at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Covington at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Charleston Invitational, 1 p.m.

Buckley Christ Lutheran and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Country Club)

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Millikin University (South Side Country Club)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

Chattanooga at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Presidents Cup: Day 1, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Attica at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, WDAN-AM, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Minnesota at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Presidents Cup: Day 2, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, Apple+, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

