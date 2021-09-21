TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington and Seeger at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Clifton Central and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:15 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville and Urbana at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville CC)
Milford at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek GC)
Paris and Tri-County at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Benton Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at West Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Covington at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Cissna Park at Westville, 6 p.m.
Danville at Normal Community, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Paris at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Argenta-Oreana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Schlarman Academy at Danville, 4 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Governors State Invitational, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Paraguay, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Volleyball
Illinois at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
