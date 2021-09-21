TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington and Seeger at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Clifton Central and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:15 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville and Urbana at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville CC)

Milford at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek GC)

Paris and Tri-County at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Benton Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at West Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Covington at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Cissna Park at Westville, 6 p.m.

Danville at Normal Community, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Paris at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Argenta-Oreana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Schlarman Academy at Danville, 4 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Governors State Invitational, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Paraguay, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Volleyball

Illinois at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

