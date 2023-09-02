TODAY

Prep Football

Covington at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria High School, 6 p.m.

Schlarman at South Fork, 6 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Seeger at Terre Haute Savings Bank Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Fountain Central at HHS Invite, 8 a.m.

Danville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Charleston High School, 9 a.m.

Schlarman Academy, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Covington, 9 a.m.

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at White River Valley, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Edwardsville, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at Clinton Prairie Invite, 8 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Altamont Tournament

Salt Fork Storm Volleyball Classic

College Football

Toledo at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Cougar Fall Classic, 8:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Danville at Peoria High School, WDAN-AM 1490, 6 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, USA, 2:30 p.m.

College Football

Fresno State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Utah State at Iowa, FS1, 11 a.m.

East Carolina at Michigan, Peacock, 11 a.m.

Tennessee State at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Towson at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Wisconsin, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Toledo at Illinois, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn State, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Walker Cup, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:40 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

Indy Car: Grand Prix of Portland, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, USA, 5 p.m.

College Football

Northwestern at Rutgers, CBS, 11 a.m.

Golf

Walker Cup, GOLF, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.

U.S. Open, Round of 16, ABC, 2 p.m.

U.S. Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennis

U.S Open, Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.

U.S Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

