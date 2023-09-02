TODAY
Prep Football
Covington at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria High School, 6 p.m.
Schlarman at South Fork, 6 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Seeger at Terre Haute Savings Bank Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Fountain Central at HHS Invite, 8 a.m.
Danville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Charleston High School, 9 a.m.
Schlarman Academy, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Covington, 9 a.m.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at White River Valley, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Edwardsville, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at Clinton Prairie Invite, 8 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Altamont Tournament
Salt Fork Storm Volleyball Classic
College Football
Toledo at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Cougar Fall Classic, 8:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Danville at Peoria High School, WDAN-AM 1490, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, USA, 2:30 p.m.
College Football
Fresno State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Utah State at Iowa, FS1, 11 a.m.
East Carolina at Michigan, Peacock, 11 a.m.
Tennessee State at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Towson at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Wisconsin, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Toledo at Illinois, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Penn State, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Walker Cup, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:40 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
Indy Car: Grand Prix of Portland, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out Southern 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, USA, 5 p.m.
College Football
Northwestern at Rutgers, CBS, 11 a.m.
Golf
Walker Cup, GOLF, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.
U.S. Open, Round of 16, ABC, 2 p.m.
U.S. Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennis
U.S Open, Round of 16, ESPN, 10 a.m.
U.S Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
