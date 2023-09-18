TODAY

Prep Cross-Country

Covington and Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, Clifton Central, Cissna Park, Donovan and Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:15 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville and Urbana at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Milford and Chrisman at Salt Fork, 4 p.m

Paris at Westville, 4 p.m..

Prep Boys Soccer

Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 5 p.m.

Danville at Urbana, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Benton Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Schlarman Academy at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at West Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Covington at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Danville, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Paris at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Westville, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Argenta-Oreana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Centennial, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoff, Game 2: Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, ESPN, 6 p.m.

WNBA Playoff, Game 2: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, ESPN, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Volleyball

Illinois at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 3: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

