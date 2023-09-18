TODAY
Prep Cross-Country
Covington and Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, Clifton Central, Cissna Park, Donovan and Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:15 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville and Urbana at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Milford and Chrisman at Salt Fork, 4 p.m
Paris at Westville, 4 p.m..
Prep Boys Soccer
Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 5 p.m.
Danville at Urbana, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Benton Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Schlarman Academy at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at West Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Covington at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Danville, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Paris at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Westville, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Argenta-Oreana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Centennial, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoff, Game 2: Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, ESPN, 6 p.m.
WNBA Playoff, Game 2: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, ESPN, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Volleyball
Illinois at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 3: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
