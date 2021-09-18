TODAY

Prep Football

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, noon

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, noon

Momence at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central at Greencastle Tiger Cub Invitational, 8 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Tuscola Classic, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Eagle Ridge GC)

Prep Girls Golf

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica Sectional, 7 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Urbana University High, 10 a.m.

Covington Tournament

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Dunlap Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo at Seeger Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Fieldcrest Knight Invitational, 9 a.m.

Covington at Lafayette Jefferson Tournament, 9 a.m.

Danville at Bradley-Bourbonnais Boiler Invitational, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Big 12 Conference Tournament: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at University of Illinois Orange Course, 10 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)

Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)

Schlarman Academy at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m. (Urbana CC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Hoopeston Area at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Schlarman Academy at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Attica at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Frankfort, 5 p.m.

Terre Haute North at Covington, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Danville, 6 p.m.

Urbana University High at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College Jaguar Invitational at Danville Country Club, 8:30 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, WDAN-AM 1490, noon

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, noon

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Bass Pro Shop Night Race, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Michigan State at Miami, ABC, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Oklahoma, FOX, 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at Indiana, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Ohio State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Kent State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Auburn at Penn State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, FOX, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Grand Prix of Monterey, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally's Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1:30 p.m.

National Football League

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, noon

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

