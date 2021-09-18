TODAY
Prep Football
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, noon
Iroquois West at Salt Fork, noon
Momence at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central at Greencastle Tiger Cub Invitational, 8 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Tuscola Classic, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Eagle Ridge GC)
Prep Girls Golf
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica Sectional, 7 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Urbana University High, 10 a.m.
Covington Tournament
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Dunlap Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo at Seeger Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Fieldcrest Knight Invitational, 9 a.m.
Covington at Lafayette Jefferson Tournament, 9 a.m.
Danville at Bradley-Bourbonnais Boiler Invitational, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Big 12 Conference Tournament: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at University of Illinois Orange Course, 10 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park GC)
Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)
Schlarman Academy at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m. (Urbana CC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Hoopeston Area at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Schlarman Academy at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Attica at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Frankfort, 5 p.m.
Terre Haute North at Covington, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Danville, 6 p.m.
Urbana University High at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College Jaguar Invitational at Danville Country Club, 8:30 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, WDAN-AM 1490, noon
Iroquois West at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, noon
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Bass Pro Shop Night Race, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Michigan State at Miami, ABC, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Oklahoma, FOX, 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at Indiana, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Ohio State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Kent State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at Penn State, ABC, 6:37 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, FOX, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Grand Prix of Monterey, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally's Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1:30 p.m.
National Football League
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, noon
Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
