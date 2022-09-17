New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Football

Clifton Central at Westville, 1 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central at New Prairie Invitational, 7 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Peoria Notre Dame Richard Spring Invitational, 9 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Tuscola Classic, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Eagle Ridge Golf Course)

Prep Girls Golf

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica Sectional, 7 a.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

Iroquois West at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 10 a.m.

Urbana University High at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Rossville at Covington, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Dunlap Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo at Seeger Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Covington at Lafayette Jefferson Tournament, 9 a.m.

Danville at Bradley-Bourbonnais Boiler Invitational, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Big 12 Conference Tournament: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria Notre Dame, 10 a.m. (Metamora Fields Golf Club)

Oakwood and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Club)

St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Country Club)

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy, Champaign St. Thomas and Schlarman Academy at Champaigh Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m. (Urbana Country Club)

Prep Boys Soccer

Champaign St. Thomas More at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Unity at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Schlarman Academy at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Terre Haute North, 5 p.m.

Frankfort at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Danville at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Deland/Weldon at Westville, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College Cougar 36, 9 a.m. (Coyote Creek Golf Course)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Cliton Central at Westville, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 1 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, WHRK-FM 94.9, USA, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Connecticut at Michigan, ABC, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma at Nebraska, FOX, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Syracuse, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Western Kentucky at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

California at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Penn State at Auburn, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio State, FOX, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Washington, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

SMU at Maryland, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AmazingCre Portland Classic, third round, GOLF,  2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: AmazingCre Portland Classic, final round, GOLF,  2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, WHRK-FM 94.9, CBS, noon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, FOX, noon

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, CBS, 3 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Finals, Game 4: Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun, ESPN, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

National Football League

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video