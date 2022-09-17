TODAY
Prep Football
Clifton Central at Westville, 1 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central at New Prairie Invitational, 7 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Peoria Notre Dame Richard Spring Invitational, 9 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Tuscola Classic, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Eagle Ridge Golf Course)
Prep Girls Golf
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica Sectional, 7 a.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Iroquois West at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 10 a.m.
Urbana University High at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Rossville at Covington, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Dunlap Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo at Seeger Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Covington at Lafayette Jefferson Tournament, 9 a.m.
Danville at Bradley-Bourbonnais Boiler Invitational, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Big 12 Conference Tournament: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria Notre Dame, 10 a.m. (Metamora Fields Golf Club)
Oakwood and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Club)
St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Country Club)
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy, Champaign St. Thomas and Schlarman Academy at Champaigh Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m. (Urbana Country Club)
Prep Boys Soccer
Champaign St. Thomas More at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Unity at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Schlarman Academy at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Terre Haute North, 5 p.m.
Frankfort at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Danville at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Deland/Weldon at Westville, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College Cougar 36, 9 a.m. (Coyote Creek Golf Course)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Cliton Central at Westville, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 1 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, WHRK-FM 94.9, USA, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Connecticut at Michigan, ABC, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma at Nebraska, FOX, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Syracuse, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Western Kentucky at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Southern Illinois at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
California at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Penn State at Auburn, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
New Mexico State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio State, FOX, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Washington, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Nevada at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
SMU at Maryland, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AmazingCre Portland Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: AmazingCre Portland Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, WHRK-FM 94.9, CBS, noon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, FOX, noon
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, CBS, 3 p.m.
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Finals, Game 4: Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun, ESPN, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
National Football League
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
