Prep Football

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Seeger at Greencastle Tiger Cub Invite, 8 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Tuscola Invite, 10 a.m.

Oakwood at Peoria Notre Dame, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Schlarman Academy, Oakwood, Westville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paris Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Urbana University, 10 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Rossville at Covington, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Charger Invite, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Dunlap Invite, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Blue Ridge Tournament, 8 a.m.

Danville at Bradley-Bourbonnais Boiler Invite, 9 a.m.

Covington at Lafayette Jefferson Tournament, 9 a.m.

College Football

Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Big 12 Championship, 10 a.m.

Schlarman Academy at Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Westville, 4 p.m.

St. Anne and Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Blue Ridge at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Schlarman at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Frankfort, 5 p.m.

Salt Fork at Danville, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.

Urbana University at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Judah Christian at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Westville at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

Penn State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 11 a.m.

Louisville at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Central Michigan at Notre Dame, Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Ohio State, FOX, 3 p.m.

Washington at Michigan State, Peacock, 4 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, WHRK-FM 92.9, USA, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Sanford Invitational, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Sanford Invitational, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, CBS, noon

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, noon

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX, noon

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, CBS, 3 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, ESPN, noon

WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, ABC, 2 p.m.

National Women's Soccer League

Chicago Red Stars at Angel FC, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Football League

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, ABC, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

