TODAY
Prep Football
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Seeger at Greencastle Tiger Cub Invite, 8 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Tuscola Invite, 10 a.m.
Oakwood at Peoria Notre Dame, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Schlarman Academy, Oakwood, Westville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paris Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Urbana University, 10 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Rossville at Covington, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Charger Invite, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Dunlap Invite, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Blue Ridge Tournament, 8 a.m.
Danville at Bradley-Bourbonnais Boiler Invite, 9 a.m.
Covington at Lafayette Jefferson Tournament, 9 a.m.
College Football
Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Big 12 Championship, 10 a.m.
Schlarman Academy at Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Westville, 4 p.m.
St. Anne and Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Blue Ridge at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Schlarman at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Frankfort, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork at Danville, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.
Urbana University at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Judah Christian at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Westville at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Penn State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Central Michigan at Notre Dame, Peacock, 1:30 p.m.
Minnesota at North Carolina, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Ohio State, FOX, 3 p.m.
Washington at Michigan State, Peacock, 4 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, WHRK-FM 92.9, USA, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Sanford Invitational, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Sanford Invitational, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, CBS, noon
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, noon
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX, noon
New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, CBS, 3 p.m.
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, ESPN, noon
WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, ABC, 2 p.m.
National Women's Soccer League
Chicago Red Stars at Angel FC, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Football League
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, ABC, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
