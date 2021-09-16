TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.
Danville at Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville CC)
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek GC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Western Boone at Covington, 4 p.m.
Danville First Baptist at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at North Putnam, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Danville, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Urbana University High at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Covington at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Seneca at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Westville at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Fisher and Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Morton, 3:30 p.m.
College Football
Maryland at Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
College Cross Country
Danville Area Community College at Olivet Nazarene Invitational
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 5 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Football League
New York Giants at Washington Football Team, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Paraguay, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, WHRK-FM 94.9 7 p.m.
Seneca at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Maryland at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDAN-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
