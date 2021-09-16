TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.

Danville at Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville CC)

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Western Boone at Covington, 4 p.m.

Danville First Baptist at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at North Putnam, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Danville, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Urbana University High at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Attica at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

Covington at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Seneca at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Westville at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Fisher and Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Morton, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Maryland at Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

College Cross Country

Danville Area Community College at Olivet Nazarene Invitational

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: UNOH 200, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 5 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Football League

New York Giants at Washington Football Team, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Paraguay, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Attica at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, WHRK-FM 94.9 7 p.m.

Seneca at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Maryland at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDAN-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

