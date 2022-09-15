New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)

Oakwood at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Club)

Prep Girls Golf

Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest Golf Club)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Western Boone, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Danville First Baptist, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

North Montgomery at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Covington, 5 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 5:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.

Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Covington at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 6 p.m.

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Momence, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 200, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AmazingCre Portland Classic, first round, GOLF,  2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Finals, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun, ESPN, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Parke Heritage at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300, USA, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AmazingCre Portland Classic, second round, GOLF,  2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

