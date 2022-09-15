TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)
Oakwood at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Club)
Prep Girls Golf
Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest Golf Club)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Western Boone, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Danville First Baptist, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
North Montgomery at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Covington, 5 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 5:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.
Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 6 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Momence, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 200, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AmazingCre Portland Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Finals, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun, ESPN, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Parke Heritage at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300, USA, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AmazingCre Portland Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
