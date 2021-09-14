TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Banks of the Wabash Meet: North Vermillion, Parke Heritage and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 3:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo State Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Golf
Marshall, Salt Fork and Westville at Paris, 4 p.m. (Eagle Ridge GC)
Prep Boys Soccer
South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Danville First Baptist at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Southmont at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Milford at Westville, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)
Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville CC)
Prep Boys Tennis
Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
