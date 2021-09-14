TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Banks of the Wabash Meet: North Vermillion, Parke Heritage and South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 3:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo State Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Golf

Marshall, Salt Fork and Westville at Paris, 4 p.m. (Eagle Ridge GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Danville First Baptist at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Southmont at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.

South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Milford at Westville, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)

Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville CC)

Prep Boys Tennis

Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

