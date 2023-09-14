TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Danville at Uni High Pot Luck, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Oakwood, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Salt Fork and Chrisman at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Western Boone at Covington, 4 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
First Baptist at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
North Montgomery at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Urbana University at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Watseka, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
South Vermillion at Covington, 6 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Attica at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Momence, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Grant Park Invite, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Volleyball
Illinois vs. Southern California, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
UCF at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: UNOH 200, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300, USA, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Virginia at Maryland, FS1, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Illinois vs. UCF, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Southern California at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Sanford Invitational, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, Apple +, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
