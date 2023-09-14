TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Danville at Uni High Pot Luck, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Oakwood, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Salt Fork and Chrisman at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Covington at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Western Boone at Covington, 4 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

First Baptist at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

North Montgomery at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Urbana University at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Watseka, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

South Vermillion at Covington, 6 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Attica at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Momence, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Grant Park Invite, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Volleyball

Illinois vs. Southern California, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

UCF at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: UNOH 200, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Attica at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300, USA, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Virginia at Maryland, FS1, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Illinois vs. UCF, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Southern California at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Sanford Invitational, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, Apple +, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

