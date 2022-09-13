TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Banks of the Wabash Meet: North Vermillion, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Danville at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville at Kickapoo State Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Marshall, Salt Fork and Westville at Paris, 4 p.m. (Eagle Ridge Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at Southmont, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Benton Central at Covington, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Westville at Milford, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Urbana, 4 p.m. (University of Illinois Orange Course)
Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
Prep Boys Soccer
Urbana University High at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Finals, Game 2: Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.