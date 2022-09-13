New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Banks of the Wabash Meet: North Vermillion, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Danville at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville at Kickapoo State Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Marshall, Salt Fork and Westville at Paris, 4 p.m. (Eagle Ridge Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at Southmont, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Benton Central at Covington, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at West Vigo, 5 p.m.

Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Westville at Milford, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Urbana, 4 p.m. (University of Illinois Orange Course)

Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

Prep Boys Soccer

Urbana University High at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Finals, Game 2: Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video