TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Banks of the Wabash Meet: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Vermilion County Meet: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville at Kickapoo State Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork, Westville and Marshall at Paris, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Lafayette Central Catholic at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 5 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Southmont at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.

Normal West at Danville, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Milford at Westville, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Oman, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

