TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Banks of the Wabash Meet: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Vermilion County Meet: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville at Kickapoo State Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork, Westville and Marshall at Paris, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Lafayette Central Catholic at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 5 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Southmont at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
Normal West at Danville, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Milford at Westville, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Oman, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.