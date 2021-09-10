TODAY

Prep Football

Oblong vs. Westville, 1 p.m. (at Catlin)

Prep Cross Country

Danville at Peoria First to Finish Invitational, 9 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Invitational, 8 a.m. (Woodland CC)

Prep Girls Golf

Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Covington, 8 a.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Blue Ridge, 10 a.m.

Schlarman Academy at Unity, 10 a.m.

Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 12:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at Benton Central, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at West Lafayette Harrison Tournament 8 a.m.

Fountain Central at Rossville (Ind.) Hornet Invitational, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Clinton Central Tournament, 9 a.m.

North Vermillion Invitational, 9 a.m.

Danville at Lincoln Invitational, 10 a.m.

College Football

Illinois at Virginia 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Community College Invitational

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Illinois College Lady Blue Invitational

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Champaign Judah Christian, Chrisman and Donovan at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)

Salt Fork and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)

Prep Girls Golf

Fountain Central and North Montgomery at Tri-West, 3:30 p.m.

Covington and Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Unity at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at Western Boone, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Champaign St. Thomas More at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Terre Haute South at Covington, 5 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Unity at Westville, 6 p.m.

Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Go Bowling 250, NBC Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Salute to American Heroes 400, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Illinois at Virginia, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ACC Network, 10 a.m.

Oregon at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Youngstown State at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Indiana State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Syracuse, ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Ball State at Penn State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin, FS1, 6 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, ABC, 7:07 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, women's championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Indy Car: Portland Grand Prix, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, TBS, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, WHRK-FM 93.9, FOX, noon

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, CBS, noon

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, FOX, noon

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 3 p.m.

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints, FOX, 3 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, women's doubles championship, ESPN, noon

U.S. Open, men's championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, ABC, 2 p.m. 

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you