TODAY
Prep Football
Oblong vs. Westville, 1 p.m. (at Catlin)
Prep Cross Country
Danville at Peoria First to Finish Invitational, 9 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Invitational, 8 a.m. (Woodland CC)
Prep Girls Golf
Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Covington, 8 a.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Blue Ridge, 10 a.m.
Schlarman Academy at Unity, 10 a.m.
Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 12:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Benton Central, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at West Lafayette Harrison Tournament 8 a.m.
Fountain Central at Rossville (Ind.) Hornet Invitational, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Clinton Central Tournament, 9 a.m.
North Vermillion Invitational, 9 a.m.
Danville at Lincoln Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Football
Illinois at Virginia 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Community College Invitational
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Illinois College Lady Blue Invitational
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Champaign Judah Christian, Chrisman and Donovan at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail CC)
Salt Fork and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run GC)
Prep Girls Golf
Fountain Central and North Montgomery at Tri-West, 3:30 p.m.
Covington and Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Unity at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Western Boone, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Champaign St. Thomas More at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Terre Haute South at Covington, 5 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Unity at Westville, 6 p.m.
Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Go Bowling 250, NBC Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Salute to American Heroes 400, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Illinois at Virginia, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ACC Network, 10 a.m.
Oregon at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Youngstown State at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Indiana State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Syracuse, ACC Network, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Ball State at Penn State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin, FS1, 6 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, ABC, 7:07 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, women's championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
Indy Car: Portland Grand Prix, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally's Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, TBS, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, WHRK-FM 93.9, FOX, noon
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, CBS, noon
Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, FOX, noon
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 3 p.m.
Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints, FOX, 3 p.m.
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, women's doubles championship, ESPN, noon
U.S. Open, men's championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
