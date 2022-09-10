TODAY
Prep Football
Seneca at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.
8-Man Football
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
College Football
Virginia at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 9 a.m.
Danville at Peoria First to Finish Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Invitational, 9 a.m. (Woodland Country Club)
Prep Girls Golf
Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, South Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central, 8 a.m. (Rivercrest Golf Club)
Prep Boys Soccer
Blue Ridge at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 10 a.m.
Unity at Schlarman Academy, 10 a.m.
Covington, Danville and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic
Prep Girls Soccer
Benton Central at Covington, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central, Northview and Rossville at Seeger Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Bloomington Raider Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at West Lafayette Harrison Classic, 8 a.m.
Fountain Central at Rossville Hornet Invitational, 8 a.m.
North Vermillion Falcon Invitational, 9 a.m.
Danville at Lincoln Invitational, 10 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Clinton Classic Tournament
Westville Invitational
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Vincennes Fall Invitational, 11 a.m. (Country Oaks Golf Course)
SUNDAY
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Vincennes Fall Invitational, 11 a.m. (Country Oaks Golf Course)
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)
Donovan at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Country Club)
Prep Girls Golf
Covington and Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Fountain Central and Tri-West at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m. (Rocky Ridge Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Western Boone at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Paris at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Danville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Westville at Unity, 6 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Judson University (Randall Oaks)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Seneca at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300, USA, 2 p.m.
Basketball
2022 National Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
College Football
Ohio at Penn State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Arkansas State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Western Illinois at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Duke at Northwestern, FS1, 11 a.m.
Marshall at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Washington State at Wisconsin, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Iowa State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Akron at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Indiana State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, women's championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400, USA, 2 p.m.
Indy Car Series: Grand Prix of Monterey, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, CBS, noon
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, CBS, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, women's doubles championship, ESPN, noon
U.S. Open, men's championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Finals, Game 1: Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.