TODAY

Prep Football

Seneca at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.

8-Man Football

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

College Football

Virginia at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 9 a.m.

Danville at Peoria First to Finish Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Invitational, 9 a.m. (Woodland Country Club)

Prep Girls Golf

Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, South Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central, 8 a.m. (Rivercrest Golf Club)

Prep Boys Soccer

Blue Ridge at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 10 a.m.

Unity at Schlarman Academy, 10 a.m.

Covington, Danville and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic

Prep Girls Soccer

Benton Central at Covington, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central, Northview and Rossville at Seeger Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Bloomington Raider Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at West Lafayette Harrison Classic, 8 a.m.

Fountain Central at Rossville Hornet Invitational, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion Falcon Invitational, 9 a.m.

Danville at Lincoln Invitational, 10 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Clinton Classic Tournament

Westville Invitational

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Vincennes Fall Invitational, 11 a.m. (Country Oaks Golf Course)

SUNDAY

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Vincennes Fall Invitational, 11 a.m. (Country Oaks Golf Course)

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)

Donovan at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Country Club)

Prep Girls Golf

Covington and Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Fountain Central and Tri-West at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m. (Rocky Ridge Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Western Boone at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Paris at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Danville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Westville at Unity, 6 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Judson University (Randall Oaks)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Seneca at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 1 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300, USA, 2 p.m.

Basketball

2022 National Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

College Football

Ohio at Penn State, ABC, 11 a.m.

Arkansas State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Western Illinois at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Duke at Northwestern, FS1, 11 a.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Washington State at Wisconsin, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Akron at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, women's championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400, USA, 2 p.m.

Indy Car Series: Grand Prix of Monterey, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: Ascension Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Football League

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, CBS, noon

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, CBS, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, women's doubles championship, ESPN, noon

U.S. Open, men's championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Finals, Game 1: Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces, ABC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

