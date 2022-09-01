New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Attica, Covington and Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Cissna Park and Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

Oakwood at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

North Putnam at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Schlarman Academy at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at LeRoy, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.

Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Arthur Christian, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Tri-County, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Football

Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Prep Football

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, 6 p.m.

Seeger at Attica, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Danville, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Momence, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood and Schlarman Academy at Danville Viking Invitational, 1 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Course)

Beecher, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area and Watseka at Iroquois West, 4 p.m. (Shagbark Golf and Country Club)

Prep Boys Soccer

St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Urbana Invitational

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Edwardsville Invitational, 1 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College Red Tail Run 36, 9:30 a.m. (Red Tail Golf Club)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

Penn State at Purdue, FOX, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Dana Open, first round, GOLF, Noon

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Seeger at Attica, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Peoria High at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.

College Football

Western Michigan at Michigan State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, FS1, WDNL-FM 102.1, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Utah at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Dana Open, second round, GOLF, Noon

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

