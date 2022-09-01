TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Attica, Covington and Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Cissna Park and Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
Oakwood at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
North Putnam at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Schlarman Academy at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at LeRoy, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.
Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Arthur Christian, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Tri-County, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Football
Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Attica, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Danville, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Momence, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood and Schlarman Academy at Danville Viking Invitational, 1 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Course)
Beecher, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area and Watseka at Iroquois West, 4 p.m. (Shagbark Golf and Country Club)
Prep Boys Soccer
St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Urbana Invitational
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Edwardsville Invitational, 1 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College Red Tail Run 36, 9:30 a.m. (Red Tail Golf Club)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Penn State at Purdue, FOX, 7 p.m.
New Mexico State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Dana Open, first round, GOLF, Noon
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Seeger at Attica, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Peoria High at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.
College Football
Western Michigan at Michigan State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, FS1, WDNL-FM 102.1, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Utah at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Dana Open, second round, GOLF, Noon
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
