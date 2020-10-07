TODAY
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at Tri-County, 6 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Big 12 Tournament: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Cross Country
IHSAA Sectional Meet at Benton Central, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Big 12 Tournament: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington, 1 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at North Montgomery, 8 a.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Indiana University-Kokomo, noon
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail, 8 a.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Indiana Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Shriners Open for Children Open, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Division Series, Game 3: Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 4: Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics, TBS, 3:30 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 4: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, TBS, 7 p.m.
National League Division Series, Game 3: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.
National Football League
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, men's doubles semifinals, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, women's semifinals, NBC, 11 a.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Seeger at South Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Shriners Open for Children Open, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League Division Series, Game 4 (If Needed): Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, MLB Network, 1 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 4 (If Needed): Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics, TBS, 2:30 p.m.
American League Division Series, Game 3 (If Needed): New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, TBS, 6 p.m.
National League Division Series, Game 4 (If Needed): San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, ABC, 8 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, women's doubles semifinals, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, men's semifinals, NBC, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
