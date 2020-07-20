TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Boxing

Super-Featherweights: Jayson Velez vs. Oscar Valdez, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at KT Wiz, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution, ESPN, 8 a.m.

Premier League: Watford vs. Manchester City, NBC Sports Network, 11:55 a.m.

Serie A Soccer: Atalanta vs. Bologna, ESPN, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, NBC Sports Network, 2:10 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants at SK Wyverns, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

Soccer

MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, ESPN, 8 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United vs. West Ham, NBC Sports Network, 11:55 a.m.

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Serie A Soccer: Sampdoria vs. Genoa, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

USL Championship Soccer: Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs, New York Red Bulls, ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

