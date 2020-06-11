TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SATURDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at Samsung Lions, ESPN, 4 a.m.

SATURDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Hooters 250, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Baptist Health 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling

PBA Summer Clash, FOX, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Kia Tigers at SK Wyverns, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night prelims, ESPN, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo, ESPN, 8 p.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you