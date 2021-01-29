TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

North Newton at North Vermillion, 12:30 p.m.

South Newton at Covington, 3 p.m.

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Western Boone, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

North Newton at North Vermillion, 11 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Crawfordsville Sectional, 8 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Sectional, 8 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

South Suburban at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Bethel College JV at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Swimming

Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Tuscola, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Covington vs. North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional: Seeger vs. Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, NFL Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Bradley at Indiana State, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Illinois at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

St. Louis Blue at Anaheim Ducks, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

