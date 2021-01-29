TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
North Newton at North Vermillion, 12:30 p.m.
South Newton at Covington, 3 p.m.
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
North Newton at North Vermillion, 11 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Crawfordsville Sectional, 8 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Sectional, 8 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
South Suburban at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Bethel College JV at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Swimming
Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Tuscola, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Covington vs. North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional: Seeger vs. Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
Senior Bowl, NFL Network, 1:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Bradley at Indiana State, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
College Wrestling
Illinois at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
St. Louis Blue at Anaheim Ducks, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
