TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington and Seeger at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Clifton Central and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
Milford at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)
Paris and Tri-County at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.
Western Boone at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
West Lafayette at Seeger, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Olney Central Community College at Danville Area Community College, 4 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
Payne's Valley Cup, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Semifinals, Game 2: Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, FOX, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3: Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.