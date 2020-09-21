TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington and Seeger at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Clifton Central and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

Milford at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)

Paris and Tri-County at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.

Western Boone at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

West Lafayette at Seeger, 5 p.m.

South Newton at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Olney Central Community College at Danville Area Community College, 4 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

Payne's Valley Cup, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Semifinals, Game 2: Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, FOX, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3: Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

