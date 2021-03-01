TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Danville at Champaign Central, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional: Seeger vs. Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Attica, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Danville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Champaign Central at Danville, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins, FSN Midwest, noon
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals, Marquee, 2 p.m.
Exhibition: Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Iowa at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, NBC Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals, FSN Midwest, noon
Exhibition: Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
