TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Danville at Champaign Central, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional: Seeger vs. Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Attica, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Danville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Champaign Central at Danville, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins, FSN Midwest, noon

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City Royals, Marquee, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Iowa at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, NBC Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals, FSN Midwest, noon

Exhibition: Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

