TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
TUESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Korean Baseball Organization
KT Wiz at Kiwoom Heroes, ESPN2, 2:55 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims, ESPN, 5 p.m.
UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns, ESPN, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Food City 500, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears, ESPN, midnight
Soccer
Bundesilga Soccer: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. 1 FC Union Berlin, FS1, 8:20 a.m.
Bundesilga Soccer: SC Paderborn 07 vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1, 10:30 a.m.
MONDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cheddar's 300 presented by Alsco, FS1, 6 p.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.