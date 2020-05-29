TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

TUESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Korean Baseball Organization

KT Wiz at Kiwoom Heroes, ESPN2, 2:55 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Prelims, ESPN, 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns, ESPN, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Food City 500, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears, ESPN, midnight

Soccer

Bundesilga Soccer: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. 1 FC Union Berlin, FS1, 8:20 a.m.

Bundesilga Soccer: SC Paderborn 07 vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1, 10:30 a.m.

MONDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cheddar's 300 presented by Alsco, FS1, 6 p.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you