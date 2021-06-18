TODAY
Legion Baseball
Lincoln at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute (Ind.) Tournament
Collegiate Baseball
Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute (Ind.) Tournament
Collegiate Baseball
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold at Champaign (doubleheader), 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, third round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, USA, 7 p.m.
Olympics
2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC, 8 p.m.
2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC, 9 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, CBS, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, NBC Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Ally 400, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Olympics
2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC, 7 p.m.
2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Olympics
2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.