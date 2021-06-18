TODAY

Legion Baseball

Lincoln at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute (Ind.) Tournament

Collegiate Baseball

Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute (Ind.) Tournament

Collegiate Baseball

Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold at Champaign (doubleheader), 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, third round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, USA, 7 p.m.

Olympics

2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC, 8 p.m.

2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC, 9 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, CBS, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, NBC Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Ally 400, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball                                                                              

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens, NBC Sports Network, 7  p.m.

Olympics

2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC, 7 p.m.

2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC, 8 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball                                                                              

Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Olympics

2021 Olympic trials: Track and Field, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you