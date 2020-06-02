TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

FRIDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes vs. Hanwa Eagles, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

THURSDAY

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants vs. Kia Tigers, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

FRIDAY

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at Hanwha Eagles, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Rugby

NRL Rugby: Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs, FS1, 5 a.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you