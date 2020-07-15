TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
FRIDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
SATURDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Boxing
Featherweights: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, first round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, ESPN, 8 a.m.
Premier League: Leicester City vs. Sheffield United, NBC Sports Network, 11:55 a.m.
Serie A Soccer: Torino vs. Genoa, ESPN, 12:25 p.m.
Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United, NBC Sports Network, 2:15 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC, FS1, 7 p.m.
USL Championship Soccer: Orange County FC at Phoenix Rising, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
IndyCar: Iowa 250 qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
IndyCar: Iowa 250, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, second round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
Doosan Bears vs. Kia Tigers, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
Soccer
Premier League: West Ham vs. Watford, NBC Sports Network, 1:55 p.m.
USL Championship Soccer: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. North Carolina FC, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England Revolution, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado Rapids, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
