Local Sports Calendar
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A Western Boone Sectional: Rossville vs. Seeger, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Covington vs. Faith Christian, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Attica vs. Clinton Central, 6:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Bloomington Regional Championship: Danville vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional Championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at Purdue Indoor Invitational
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at Purdue Indoor Invitational
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College vs. Eastern University at Myrtle Beach, S.C., 8 a.m.
Federal Prospects Hockey League
Danville Dashers at Danbury Hat Tricks, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A Western Boone Sectional Championship: Rossville or Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie or Western Boone, 6:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Covington or Faith Christian vs. Attica or Clinton Central, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Champaign Centennial Indoor Invitational 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Champaign Centennial Indoor Invitational, 10 a.m.
Federal Prospects Hockey League
Danville Dashers at Danbury Hat Tricks, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Covington vs. Faith Christian, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Attica vs. Clinton Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Bloomington Regional Championship: Danville vs. Lincoln, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional Championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Joliet Catholic Academy, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 3A semifinal: Chicago Simeon vs. Lombard Montini, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 3A semifinal: Morton vs. Springfield Lanphier, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:45 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A semifinal: Palntine Fremd vs. Roselle Lake Park, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A semifinal: Lincoln-Way West vs. Bolingbrook, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7:15 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, quarterfinals: Bradley vs. Southern Illinois, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, quarterfinals: Loyola (Chicago) vs. Valparaiso or Evansville, FSN Indiana, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, quarterfinals: Indiana State vs. Missouri State, FSN Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament Indiana vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1:25 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Ohio State or Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7:55 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Hoag Open, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Blackahawks at Detroit Red Wings, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Covington or Faith Christian vs. Attica or Clinton Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 3A third-place game: teams TBD, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 3A championship: teams TBD, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:45 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A third-place game: teams TBD, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A championship: teams TBD, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7:15 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: LS Tractor 200 qualifying, FS1, noon
NASCAR Cup Series: FanShield 500 qualifying, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: LS Tractor 200, FS1, 3 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Indiana, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 1: teams TBD, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: semifinal No. 2: teams TBD, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 1: Teams TBD, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 2: Teams TBD, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, second round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training Exhibition: Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Fox Sports Net Midwest, noon
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.