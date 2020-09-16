TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Bi-County Meet: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:15 p.m.
Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)
Oakwood at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Western Boone, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
North Montgomery at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Covington, 5 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at St. Mary of the Woods College, noon
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Attica, 6 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 6 p.m.
College Cross Country
Danville Area Community College at Taylor University, 4:45 p.m.
College Softball
DACC Green/Gold Intersquad, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: UNOH 200, Fox Sports One, 6:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 18, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, NBC, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs: Second-round game: Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs: Second-round game: Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Seeger at Covington, WSKS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 19, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, NBC, 3 p.m.
Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, TNT, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
