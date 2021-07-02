TODAY

Legion Baseball

TB 24 Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton: Morris vs. Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 2 p.m.

TB 24 Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton: Crawfordsville (Ind.) vs. Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 4 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

TB 24 Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton, semifinals: teams TBD, 10 a.m.

TB 24 Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton, semifinals: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TB 24 Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton, championship: teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 8, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic, third round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, third round, ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon, third round, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200, NBC, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Jockey Made in America 250, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 9, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic, final round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, noon.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens, NBC, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

