TODAY
Legion Baseball
TB 24 Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton: Morris vs. Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 2 p.m.
TB 24 Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton: Crawfordsville (Ind.) vs. Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 4 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
TB 24 Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton, semifinals: teams TBD, 10 a.m.
TB 24 Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton, semifinals: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m.
TB 24 Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton, championship: teams TBD, 3 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 8, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic, third round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 3 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, third round, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon, third round, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
IndyCar: Honda Indy 200, NBC, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Jockey Made in America 250, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 9, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic, final round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, noon.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens, NBC, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
