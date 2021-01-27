TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Illinois, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Illinois, 8 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Michigan State at Rutgers, FS1, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
North Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:15 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Xavier at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.