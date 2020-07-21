TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
FRIDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Korean Baseball Organization
Lotte Giants at SK Wyverns, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.
Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, ESPN, 8 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United vs. West Ham, NBC Sports Network, 11:55 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Serie A Soccer: Sampdoria vs. Genoa, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
USL Championship Soccer: Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs, New York Red Bulls, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Kansas 400, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: 3M Open, first round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Korean Baseball Organization
LG Twins at KT Wiz, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Soccer
MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, ESPN, 8 a.m.
Serie A Soccer: Lazio vs. Caliguri, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo, FS1, 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
