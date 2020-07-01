TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

FRIDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

SATURDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Boxing

Junior Welterweights: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at Kiwoom Heroes, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

Soccer

Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham, NBC Sports Network, 11:55 a.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: GRM Grand Prix Qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Korea Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Samsung Lions, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you