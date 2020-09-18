TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central at Greencastle Tiger Cub Invitational, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Shakamak, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Decatur St. Teresa
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Eagle Creek)
Prep Girls Golf
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Crawfordsville, Fountain Central Lebanon, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Seeger, Southmont and Wester Boone at Attica Sectional, 7 a.m. (Harrison Hills)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington Tournament, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Normal Community, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at North Montgomery, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.
Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo at Seeger, 8:30 a.m.
College Baseball
Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, noon
College Softball
DACC Green/Gold Intersquad, noon
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Cross Country
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cerro Gordo, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Cissna Park and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Schlarman Academy at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Terre Haute North, 5 p.m.
Frankfort at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington and Seeger at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Clifton Central and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
Milford at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)
Paris and Tri-County at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.
Western Boone at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
West Lafayette at Seeger, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Olney Central Community College at Danville Area Community College, 4 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.
