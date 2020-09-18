TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central at Greencastle Tiger Cub Invitational, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Shakamak, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Decatur St. Teresa

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Eagle Creek)

Prep Girls Golf

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Crawfordsville, Fountain Central Lebanon, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Seeger, Southmont and Wester Boone at Attica Sectional, 7 a.m. (Harrison Hills)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington Tournament, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Normal Community, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at North Montgomery, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.

Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo at Seeger, 8:30 a.m.

College Baseball

Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, noon

College Softball

DACC Green/Gold Intersquad, noon

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Cross Country

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cerro Gordo, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Cissna Park and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Schlarman Academy at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Terre Haute North, 5 p.m.

Frankfort at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington and Seeger at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Clifton Central and Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

Milford at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (Wolf Creek)

Paris and Tri-County at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.

Western Boone at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Champaign Central, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

West Lafayette at Seeger, 5 p.m.

South Newton at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Olney Central Community College at Danville Area Community College, 4 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Valley Fall Invitational, 8 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you