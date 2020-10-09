TODAY

Prep Cross Country

IHSAA Sectional Meet at Benton Central, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Big 12 Tournament: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington, 1 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at North Montgomery, 8 a.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Indiana University-Kokomo, noon

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail, 8 a.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Indiana Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

TUESDAY

Prep Cross Country

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

IHSA Class 1A Tuscola Sectional

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

