TODAY
Prep Cross Country
IHSAA Sectional Meet at Benton Central, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Big 12 Tournament: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington, 1 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at North Montgomery, 8 a.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Indiana University-Kokomo, noon
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail, 8 a.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Indiana Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
TUESDAY
Prep Cross Country
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
IHSA Class 1A Tuscola Sectional
