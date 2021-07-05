TODAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold at Terre Haute, 5:30 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
O'Fallon Hoots at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Legion Baseball
Terre Haute at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5:30 p.m. (Gruber Park)
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 10, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, ABC, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, Ladies Quarterfinals, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 11, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5 (if necessary): Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
