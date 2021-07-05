TODAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold at Terre Haute, 5:30 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

O'Fallon Hoots at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Baseball

Terre Haute at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5:30 p.m. (Gruber Park)

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 10, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, ABC, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, Ladies Quarterfinals, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 11, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5 (if necessary): Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

