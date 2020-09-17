TODAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Attica, 6 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 6 p.m.
College Cross Country
Danville Area Community College at Taylor University, 4:45 p.m.
College Softball
DACC Green/Gold Intersquad, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central at Greencastle Tiger Cub Invitational, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Shakamak, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Decatur St. Teresa
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Eagle Creek)
Prep Girls Golf
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Crawfordsville, Fountain Central Lebanon, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Seeger, Southmont and Wester Boone at Attica Sectional, 7 a.m. (Harrison Hills)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington Tournament, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Normal Community, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at North Montgomery, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.
Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo at Seeger, 8:30 a.m.
College Baseball
Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, noon
College Softball
DACC Green/Gold Intersquad, noon
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Seeger at Covington, WSKS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 19, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, NBC, 3 p.m.
Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, TNT, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY DAYTIME
College Football
South Florida at Notre Dame, USA, 1:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 20, NBC Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, third round, NBC, 8 a.m.
Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
