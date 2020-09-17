TODAY

Prep Football

Fountain Central at Attica, 6 p.m.

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 6 p.m.

College Cross Country

Danville Area Community College at Taylor University, 4:45 p.m.

College Softball

DACC Green/Gold Intersquad, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central at Greencastle Tiger Cub Invitational, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Shakamak, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Decatur St. Teresa

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Eagle Creek)

Prep Girls Golf

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Crawfordsville, Fountain Central Lebanon, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Seeger, Southmont and Wester Boone at Attica Sectional, 7 a.m. (Harrison Hills)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington Tournament, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Normal Community, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at North Montgomery, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Lafayette Jefferson, 8 a.m.

Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo at Seeger, 8:30 a.m.

College Baseball

Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, noon

College Softball

DACC Green/Gold Intersquad, noon

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Seeger at Covington, WSKS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Food City 300, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 19, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, NBC, 3 p.m.

Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Game 1: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Game 2: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, TNT, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY DAYTIME

College Football

South Florida at Notre Dame, USA, 1:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 20, NBC Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, third round, NBC, 8 a.m.

Champions Tour: Pure Insurance Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

