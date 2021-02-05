TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at South Newton, 11 a.m.

Frontier at Seeger, 11 a.m.

Cissna Park at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Champaign Central at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Attica or Clinton Central vs. Faith Christian or North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional Finals, 8 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Frankfort Regional, 8 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Logansport Regional, 8 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Danville Area Community College at Lake Land College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Triton College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Purdue at Illinois, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Westville, 6 p.m.

Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Attica at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Bloomington at Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Danville at Vandalia, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Danville at Vandalia, 3:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

DePaul at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.

Evansville at Loyola (Chicago) NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1,FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Wyoming, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Iowa at Indiana, FOX, 11 a.m.

Evansville at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

College Wrestling

Iowa at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.

National Football League

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 5 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, NBC Sports Chicago, 1:55 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, early rounds, ESPN, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland, FS1, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, early rounds, TENNIS, 6 p.m.

Australian Open, early rounds, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

