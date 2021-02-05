TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at South Newton, 11 a.m.
Frontier at Seeger, 11 a.m.
Cissna Park at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Champaign Central at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Attica or Clinton Central vs. Faith Christian or North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional Finals, 8 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Frankfort Regional, 8 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Logansport Regional, 8 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Danville Area Community College at Lake Land College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Triton College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Purdue at Illinois, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Westville, 6 p.m.
Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Attica at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Bloomington at Danville, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Danville at Vandalia, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Danville at Vandalia, 3:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
DePaul at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.
Evansville at Loyola (Chicago) NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1,FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Wyoming, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Indiana, FOX, 11 a.m.
Evansville at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 1 p.m.
Indiana State at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
College Wrestling
Iowa at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.
National Football League
Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 5 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, NBC Sports Chicago, 1:55 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, early rounds, ESPN, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Nebraska at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, FS1, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, early rounds, TENNIS, 6 p.m.
Australian Open, early rounds, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.