TODAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Kokomo at Terre Haute, 12:30 p.m.
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute
Collegiate Baseball
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold at Lincoln (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono, FS1, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Pocono Organics CBD 325, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, NBC, noon
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN, 8:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 6: Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens, USA, 7 p.m.
Olympics
2021 Olympic Trials, Men's Gymnastics, NBC, 3 p.m.
2021 Olympic Trials, Track and Field, NBC, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Styian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pocono Green 225, NBC Sports Network, 11 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
Olympics
2021 Olympic Trials, Track and Field, NBC, 6 p.m.
2021 Olympic Trials, Women's Gymnastics, NBC, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, early rounds, ESPN, 5 a.m.
Wimbledon, early rounds, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.