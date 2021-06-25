TODAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Kokomo at Terre Haute, 12:30 p.m.

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute

Collegiate Baseball

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers Gold at Lincoln (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono, FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Pocono Organics CBD 325, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, NBC, noon

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN, 8:10 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup semifinals, Game 6: Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens, USA, 7 p.m.

Olympics

2021 Olympic Trials, Men's Gymnastics, NBC, 3 p.m.

2021 Olympic Trials, Track and Field, NBC, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Styian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pocono Green 225, NBC Sports Network, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Olympics

2021 Olympic Trials, Track and Field, NBC, 6 p.m.

2021 Olympic Trials, Women's Gymnastics, NBC, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, early rounds, ESPN, 5 a.m.

Wimbledon, early rounds, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

