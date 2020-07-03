TODAY

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

Indy Car: GRM Grand Prix, NBC, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

English Derby and English Oaks, FS1, 9 a.m.

Korea Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes vs. KT Wiz, ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

Soccer

Premier League: Norwich City at Brighton, NBC Sports Network, 6:25 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth, NBC Sports Network, 8:55 a.m.

Premier League: Wolves vs. Arsenal, NBC Sports Network, 11:25 a.m.

DFB-Pokal Soccer: Bayern Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, ESPN2, 12:45 p.m.

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Watford, NBC Sports Network, 1:55 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:05 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Brickyard 400, NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Korea Baseball Organization

LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions, ESPN, 2:55 a.m.

Soccer

Premier League: Burnley vs. Sheffield United, NBC Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Premier League: Newcastle United vs. West Ham, NBC Sports Network, 8:10 a.m.

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, NBC Sports Network, 10:25 a.m.

Serie A Soccer: Parma vs. Fioretina, ESPN2, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League: Southampton vs. Manchester City, NBC, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Soccer

Premier League: Tottenham vs. Everton, NBC Sports Network, 1:55 p.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

