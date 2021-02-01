TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Tuscola, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Covington vs. North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional: Seeger vs. Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Covington vs. North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Butler at Marquette, FS1, 4 p.m.
Purdue at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Iowa, FS1, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Xavier at DePaul, FS1, 4 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, FSN Midwest, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.
New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.