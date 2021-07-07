TODAY

Legion Baseball

Terre Haute at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 5:30 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY

Collegiate Baseball

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, (doubleheader) 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 12, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, first round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: John Deere Open, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, ABC, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, Ladies Semifinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

Camping World Truck Series: Corn Belt 150 qualifying, FS1, 6 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series: Corn Belt 150, FS1, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 13, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, second round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: John Deere Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, Gentlemen's Semifinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

