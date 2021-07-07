TODAY
Legion Baseball
Terre Haute at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 5:30 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
FRIDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, (doubleheader) 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 12, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 a.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: John Deere Open, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, ABC, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, Ladies Semifinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
Camping World Truck Series: Corn Belt 150 qualifying, FS1, 6 p.m.
Camping World Truck Series: Corn Belt 150, FS1, 8 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 13, NBC Sports Network, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, second round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: John Deere Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, Gentlemen's Semifinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
